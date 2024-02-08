420 With CNW - Senate Democrats Implore Feds To Remove Marijuana From CSA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a recent letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 12 Senate Democrat legislators have

urged President Joseph Biden's administration to reconsider

federal cannabis restrictions as the agency contemplates cannabis rescheduling. The

letter , signed by the Senate Majority Leader and spearheaded by Senators Elizabeth Warren and John Fetterman, highlights the strong argument in favor of taking cannabis out of Schedule I. The senators suggest removing it completely from the CSA in addition to downgrading its classification.

In August 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) recommended moving marijuana from Schedule I to III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), a move that triggered an ongoing, months-long review process. Rescheduling or...

