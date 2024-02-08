Investornewsbreaks Finovateeurope Prepares To Welcome Fintech Leaders, Executives At Upcoming Premier Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FinovateEurope 2024, hosted by Informa PLC, kicks off later this month as the continent's foremost fintech conference for the people who are transforming global financial services. Informa PLC is a leading London-based events production, digital services and academic research agency. The two-day event is slated for Feb. 27–28 in London. The conference is designed for leaders and executives in the financial services industry. Organizers predict that the conference will attract an audience of more than 1,000 C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives and financial innovators from an array of sectors, including banks and distinguished financial institutions such as HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, Citi, Bank of America, JP Morgan Asset Management, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and more. The event agenda features more than 100 speakers as well as 35-plus live product demos spotlighting innovative solutions provided by both emerging fintech providers and established industry leaders. FinovateEurope is the place to be to cultivate insights into the fast-evolving fintech sector as well as identify trends that resonate with various business models and effectively expand professional networks.

To learn more about FinovateEurope, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN