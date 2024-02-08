Investornewsbreaks Nilebuilt, Corp. Unveils First Generation Of Non-Combustible, Net Zero Homes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NileBuilt today announced that it is introducing its non-combustible, net zero, high wind event resistant, and sustainable building technology to the Southern California marketplace. All NileBuilt homes are constructed with a patented, high performance cementitious fiber reinforced composite building system. Additionally, NileBuilt's sustainable technology features a reduced concrete carbon footprint of up to 65%.“The need for resilient and sustainable housing is a priority for us,” said Scott Long, NileBuilt's CEO/CTO and co-founder.“Our mission is to lead the industry in providing the latest technology in affordable, sustainable and safe NileBuilt homes for everyone.”
About NileBuilt, Corp.
NileBuilt is leading the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero and sustainable building systems. All NileBuilt homes utilize their high performance and wood-free, cementitious fiber reinforced composite patented technology. With a wide range of building footprints from 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury homes to 1,000+ sq. ft. affordable homes, all NileBuilt homes are constructed with a patented building system. For more information on NileBuilt, visit .
