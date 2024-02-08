Delozier Leads Al Shahania Stud's Zamer To Al Arish Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The trainer-jockey duo of Rudy Nerbonne and Lukas Delozier emerged as winners in Thursday's feature as Zamer registered an impressive victory to clinch the Al Arish Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse.
The Al Shahania Stud-owned horse showcased slick pace throughout the 1300m Purebred Arabian Conditions race, finishing almost three lengths ahead of second-placed Safi Al Zaman, ridden by Jefferson Smith. Soufiane Saadi guided Ahmed Kobeissi-trained Battash De Faust to third place.
It was the second title of the day for Delozier as he also teamed up with Mohamed Hussain Afroz-trained Espirito to win the Thoroughbred Handicap, one of the eight races contested during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 20th Al Uqda Meeting.
RESULTS20th Al Uqda Meeting: Al Arish Cup Day
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Al Arish Cup, Purebred Arabian Conditions
Zamer, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier
2 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)
Nadir, Dr. Fahad Salman FS al-Hajri, Jefferson Smith
3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)
Al Wakrah, M al-Sulaiti, Abdelkabir Benlarbi
4 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)
Espirito, Mohamed Hussain Afroz, Lukas Delozier
5 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (40-60)
Mosayter, Hadi al-Ramzani, Jefferson Smith
6 - Thoroughbred Novice Plate, Fillies
Tomorrownevercomes, Bader al-Balushi, Mohamed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik
7 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, Fillies & Mares
Shwaimsah, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier D'Andigne
8 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Majeeb, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi
MENAFN08022024000067011011ID1107831161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.