CNH Launches Program To Support The Future Of India's Construction Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH is committed to standing with the world's farmers and construction workers as part of their everlasting commitment to sustainability, innovation, and productivity. Providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and grow their careers in the construction industry is central to CNH's mission.

CASE Construction Equipment , a brand of CNH, recently launched a skill project for young people from underprivileged backgrounds that is doing just that.

The initiative provides a month of backhoe loader training together with instruction in how to operate the machinery safely. In the last year, 177 young people have been placed into roles within the construction industry.

Click here to watch the video series that shows how a project in India has become a launchpad for the careers of young people in the construction industry.