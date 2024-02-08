State, Federal Policymakers Meet With Major Employers To Explore Pennsylvania's Clean Energy Opportunity At Eaton Experience Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Pennsylvania state and federal policymakers joined with representatives from major businesses today to share perspectives on how the Commonwealth's public and private sectors can work together to capture the full economic potential of federal clean energy and infrastructure investments.

The event, Pennsylvania Business Roundtable: Maximize Infrastructure Investments for Our Climate, Energy, and Economy, was hosted at the Eaton Experience Center - Pittsburgh and organized by the sustainability nonprofit Ceres. Attendees emphasized how Pennsylvania can best leverage the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 to benefit the Commonwealth's economy, bolster its role as an energy provider and manufacturing powerhouse, and reduce costs and pollution.

A recording of the public remarks by representatives from Ceres and Eaton, as well as EPA Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley can be found here .

Representatives from Eaton, Hershey, Holcim, and IKEA were among the dozen private-sector leaders at the event, in-person and virtually, along with several companies that are regularly engaging with Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration on opportunities for climate action. Officials from the Shapiro administration took advantage of the opportunity to solicit input from these stakeholders about how to design a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant plan to maximize decarbonization and economic benefits. Businesses also outlined support for a series of specific policies to decarbonize the electric power, transportation, building, and industrial sectors.

Since the IRA passed into law in the summer of 2022, Pennsylvania has already secured nearly $700 million in new clean energy projects. Today's roundtable event celebrated this success while exploring opportunities for further policy and business action to invite even greater investment in Pennsylvania's energy system and industrial sector.

