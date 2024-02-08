'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Screening: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor And Others Attend Screening In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A special screening was arranged last night for the whose-who of Bollywood for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter with mother Neelima Azeem, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nupur Sanon, Mira Kapoor and others attended the event in style. Let's check out their looks

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and others attended the screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in style

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black pants along with a black jacket as he arrived for the special screening of his movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Kriti Sanon attended the special screening of her movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a black thin stapped top and green leather pants

Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a silver corset top and matching pants

Mira Kapoor attended the screening of husband Shahid Kapoor's movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a white top and blue denims



Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon attended the special screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a green printed floral short dress

Ishan Khatter posed with Neelima Azeem at the screening of Shahid Kapoor's movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Kunal Khemmu attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also watched the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie at the special screening. However, his wife and actress Vidya Balan was not present at the occassion

Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, Ishan Khatter's reported beau also attended the screening with his mother and Ishan

Rakul Preet Singh appeared in a yellow dress with beau Jackky Bhagnani for the special screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'