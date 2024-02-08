Uttarakhand Violence: Four Dead, Over 100 Police Injured In Clash; Schools Shut, Internet Disconnected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions escalated in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday (February 8) evening as violence erupted following the demolition of an alleged "illegal" madrasa. The situation quickly turned dire, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of at least four individuals, with over 100 policemen sustaining injuries, according to AP Anshuman, the State ADG Law & Order.

Authorities, faced with the escalating unrest, took drastic measures, including the imposing a curfew and the deploying paramilitary forces to restore order.

In response to the volatile situation, the state government took decisive actions to curb further unrest. A shoot-on-sight order was issued for protesters, empowering security personnel to use lethal force against any elements contributing to the chaos.



The repercussions of the violence have extended beyond immediate safety concerns. Schools in the Banbhoolpura area have been forced to shut down to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Municipal corporation officials faced a barrage of stones thrown by the unruly crowd, who also set vehicles, including a police car, ablaze during the operation.

The fury of the mob extended beyond property damage, with police officers and journalists becoming targets. The assailants pelted stones at the police administration, resulting in several injuries, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

In response to the escalating crisis, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened an emergency meeting with high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar, and ADG (Law and Order) AP Anshuman.

CM Dhami emphasized that the administration's actions were in compliance with a court order. He revealed that additional police and central forces were being dispatched to the troubled area, urging everyone to maintain peace.