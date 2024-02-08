Kerala News LIVE: NIA Court To Pronounce Verdict Against ISIS Activist Riyas Aboobacker Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:17 am:

Titanic-like shipwreck allegedly sank for years found by scuba team in Varkala



Thiruvananthapuram: A scuba team captured footage of a decades-old ship from the bottom of the sea in Varkala. The ship was found at a depth of 45 meters near the Nedunganda coast near Anchuthengu Fort. The ship is believed to be the remains of a Dutch ship that sunk off the coast of Varkala centuries ago.

9:08 am: First train from Kerala to Ayodhya to commence today from Kochuveli

The first train from Kerala to Ayodhya will leave today. The flag-off of the train journey is in the morning from Kochuveli, Thiruvananthapuram. The Ayodhya Yatra is being organized under the leadership of the BJP.

8:43 am: KSRTC bus collides with truck in Thrissur

Many people were injured as a KSRTC bus collided with a truck in Thrissur. The accident happened around 4 a.m. today. Around four people were seriously injured and admitted to Apollo Hospital.

8:28 am: Food Safety Department suspends 1663 establishments for not having registration or license



Health Minister Veena George said that the Food Safety Department has inspected 13,100 establishments across the state as part of Operation FOSCOS to find establishments without registration and licenses. 103 squad members inspected the establishments over four days and 1663 establishments operating without a license or registration were suspended.



8:10 am:

NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi will pronounce the verdict against convict and terrorist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday (Feb 09). He was found guilty of planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala on Wednesday (Feb 07). The 33-year-old man, a native of Palakkad's Kollengode, was found guilty under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.