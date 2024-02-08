Global Food Preservatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Globalization Of Food Supply Chains Drives Market Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest market analysis report on the Global Food Preservatives Market illustrates a detailed evaluation of future market trends, including the burgeoning demand for natural preservatives and an ever-growing consumer preference for processed and convenience foods. Market research experts forecast an impressive 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, leading to an expected market valuation of $4.1 billion by the end of 2030.

As urbanization continues to advance rapidly, coupled with the escalating complexity of global food supply chains, the necessity for reliable food preservation methods is becoming more pronounced. Notably, the European market is demonstrating considerable growth, propelled by stringent food preservation regulations and an increased awareness surrounding the health impacts of additives.

The comprehensive report delves into the function, type, and application of food preservatives, providing an in-depth segment analysis. In 2022, the anti-microbial segment dominated the market, thanks to rising awareness of food safety. Likewise, the natural segment claimed significant revenue share, underscoring consumer trends toward health-conscious food choices.

In terms of application, meat and poultry products led market demand, attributed to their vulnerability to microbial contamination and spoilage. However, breakthroughs in packaging technology, such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), offer potential restraints to market expansion, by reducing dependence on traditional preservative methods.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape, where innovation plays a pivotal role. Market players are launching new products and forming strategic partnerships to cater to diverse consumer demands. Recent introductions include novel non-starch polysaccharide enzymes in animal feed and BPA-NI inner coatings for beverage cans, addressing both end-user health concerns and stringent storage requirements.

The analysis presented splits the Global Food Preservatives Market into well-defined regional segments, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA offering nuanced insights into each area's unique market trajectory.

Market Competition Analysis:



The report evaluates key market players, showcasing industry forerunners and innovators.

Strategic partnerships and product launches remain crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. Market growth factors include a rise in demand for processed foods and the globalization of food supply chains.

The research elucidates key drivers, trends, and restraints in the Global Food Preservatives Market, offering stakeholders a profound understanding of the market dynamics at play. This richly detailed analysis serves as an indispensable guide for businesses navigating the intricate landscape of food preservation.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Function (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019-2030)



Anti-microbial

Anti-oxidant Others

By Type (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019-2030)



Natural

Edible Oil

Rosemary Extracts

Natamycin

Vinegar

Others

Synthetic

Sorbates

Benzoates

Propionates Others

By Application (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, USD Billion, 2019-2030)



Meat & Poultry Product

Bakery Products

Dairy Product

Beverages

Snacks Others

Companies Profiled



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Group, Plc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Univar Solutions, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

BASF SE Celanese Corporation

