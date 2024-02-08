UK's NATO Envoy: Ukraine Should Not 'Expect A Big Leap Forward' At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should not expect much progress on its membership bid at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington D.C., UK Ambassador to NATO David Quarrey said.

He said this in an interview with Politico , Ukrinform reports.

"I don't expect a big leap forward on that mainly because of the likely situation on the ground," Quarrey said.

At the same time, he said, the UK is "absolutely convinced that Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO."

"It's a question of when, not if, and our job here is to continue supporting Ukraine as it comes ever closer to the alliance," the diplomat said.

NATO allies have long expressed their support for Ukraine's membership bid, but have so far failed to offer a clear timeline for entry.

