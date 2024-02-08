Russia, Iran Have Huge Potential Of Expanding Cooperation In Number Of Areas - Novak

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Russia and Iran,
despite a strong growth of trade turnover in recent years, still
have a huge potential of further expansion of cooperation and trade
turnover in energy, transport, agriculture, construction and a
number of other sectors, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander
Novak told reporters, Trend reports.
"I think that we have a huge potential. Even despite the fact
that we substantially increase trade turnover, while joint
investment projects are being implemented, this potential is not
depleted in almost all areas: in energy, transport, joint trade,
agriculture, geological exploration, construction and public
utility. Moreover, our business communities, the Russian-Iranian
business council actively work (on expansion of cooperation - TASS)
today," he said at a reception on the occasion of the 45th
anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.
Moscow expects the agreement on the creation of a free trade
zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran signed in
December 2023 to push the volume of trade turnover between the
countries up substantially, Novak added.
"Our absolute priority is further gradual increase in trade
turnover volumes, which will be spurred by the free trade agreement
between EAEU and Iran concluded last December on the sidelines of
the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Commission in St.
Petersburg," he noted.
