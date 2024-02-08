Asia-Pacific Asthma Research Report 2024: Patient Pool Analysis, Size And Markets 2020-2034

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This report comprises of detailed understanding of the Asthma, historical and forecasted patient burden, treatment addressable patient population, as well as key differences in market trends in the APAC region (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) when compared with established markets.

The APAC Asthma market report provides current treatment pattern analysis, potential upcoming players, market share of approved and peak share estimates of emerging therapies, along with historical and forecasted APAC region (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) Asthma market size from 2020 to 2034. The report deep dives into most recent Asthma treatment practices, compliance and accessibility of therapies along with unmet needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.

Asthma Patient Pool Analysis

The Asthma epidemiology section provides insights on patient burden in each APAC country (India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia) including historical, current and forecasted. This section includes addressable Asthma patient population getting diagnosed and treated. Apart from this, sub segments such as age-specific and gender-specific, are also included.

The occurrence of various diseases also vary among the APAC countries, which could be due to several reasons such as genetics, demographics, lifestyle and other environmental factors. For instance, certain chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers (such as liver cancer) are increasing rapidly in many APAC countries due to differences in lifestyle and aging population. These types of trends in diagnosis, awareness and treatment are analyzed and quantified in this section.

Asthma Market Insights and Changing dynamics

The Asthma market outlook will provide insights around the changing current treatment landscape, which will provide a cumulative perspective of real world prescription pattern studies and treatment guidelines compliance across the APAC countries. This section will highlight the driving forces for the increasing Asthma APAC market size, and the potential emerging therapies and their impacts towards changing the market dynamics during the study period 2020-2034

Asthma Marketed and Emerging Drug Chapters

This chapter of the Asthma market report, provides comprehensive information for each individual therapy that has been approved in any of the APAC countries, provided the therapy is either patent protected or has an intact market exclusivity in any one among the APAC countries. This section will not provide separate chapters on off-label, generic and biosimilars as they will be already covered in the above mentioned treatment section of the report. It will include chapters on both marketed and late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs, whereas the early phase drug will be included in a tabular form.

Each Asthma drug chapter will include description, clinical trial assessment, research and development activity along with agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each drug along with the latest news around the product.

Insights on leading class of Asthma therapies

This section offers an understanding of a particular category of drugs along with their application in the treatment of Asthma. It presents an extensive historical perspective, current trends, challenges, and future possibilities, providing a comprehensive perspective on the role of the most potential classes in Asthma treatment in APAC countries.

This data is also quantified in the form of graphical presentation, where the distribution of all the existing and upcoming classes will be highlighted. This assessment also identifies the drug class with notable potential in this Asthma and compares it with other emerging classes.

Asthma Therapy Adoption Rates

This section focuses on the uptake rates of potential Asthma drugs expected to be launched in the market during 2020-2034, which depends on the competitive environment, safety, efficacy data, and the timing of market entry.

It is crucial to recognize that the pharma companies evaluating their novel therapies in the pivotal and confirmatory trials should be careful when selecting appropriate comparators to enhance their likelihood of approval and launch based on a positive opinion from regulatory bodies in the APAC countries, further leading to a smooth journey and swift market acceptance once available for use in medical centres.

Asthma Pipeline Assessment

This chapter provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stages, simultaneously analysing major players involved in developing these potential therapies. This chapter also covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisition, merger, licensing, and patent details for the upcoming Asthma therapies.

Industry Experts' Opinion

To stay ahead of the recent developments in the APAC region's market trends, engagement in primary research with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) operating in the field of Asthma becomes crucial. Through this primary research, we focus on addressing data gaps and validating our secondary research findings.

The valuable insights gathered from these physicians and subject experts assist in comprehending current and emerging treatment patterns for Asthma (mCRC) patients in the APAC region. This allows us to gain clarity on variations in patient burden, prescription practices and cultural differences when compared to more developed countries like the US and Europe along with identifying differences within APAC countries.

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

We conduct qualitative analysis and market intelligence assessments using diverse methodologies, including SWOT and Conjoint Analysis. Within the SWOT analysis, we offer insights into strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in relation to disease diagnosis, awareness, patient burden, and unmet need, country level challenges in acceptability of a new therapy, competitive landscape, cost-effectiveness. These considerations are determined by the analyst's to understand the pros and challenges in the evolving treatment landscape.

Accessibility and Reimbursement Scenario

This section is crucial when it comes to understanding the differences within the pricing, reimbursement and accessibility of therapies within the APAC countries. Even though there are variations in the regulatory frameworks, clinical trial designs, trial endpoints and other statistical methods, access and reimbursement is more dependent on the government policies and the economic factors of the country. This chapter will highlight a quick glimpse of HTA framework in respective countries along with details on drug specific access, availability and challenges in respective APAC countries.

We consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.

Recent news in APAC countries

This segment will include the most recent key events such as approvals, failures, trial terminations, trial discontinuations, collaborations, funding, designations, and accessibility and acceptance issues in APAC countries.

Scope of the Report



The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Asthma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the addressable patient pool and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the APAC Asthma market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the APAC region drug outreach. The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the APAC region Asthma market.

APAC Asthma Market Report Key Highlights



Addressable Patient population in each APAC country

APAC Asthma Epidemiology segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Conjoint analysis

Drugs uptake and key market forecast assumptions

Real world treatment practices

Asthma Pipeline product profiles

Qualitative analysis (SWOT and Conjoint Analysis)

APAC Asthma Market size and trends by therapies

APAC Asthma Patient Journey

11 year forecast Asthma Unmet needs

