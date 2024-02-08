(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The battery recycling market size is expected to grow by
USD 9.20 billion
from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The widening lithium supply-demand gap is notably driving the market. However, factors such as lead contamination in the environment may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the market including
Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Ecobat LLC, EnerSys, ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA, Exide Industries Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Gopher Resource LLC, Gravita India Ltd., SungEel Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Terrapure Environmental, Umicore SA, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Fortum Oyj, Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Onto Technology LLC, and Raw Materials Co. Inc.. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report. Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Battery Recycling Market 2023-2027
Accurec Recycling GmbH -
The company offers services for Nickel Cadmium batteries, Nickel Metal hybrid
batteries and Lithium batteries.
This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
|
Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46%
|
Growth 2023-2027
|
USD 9.20 billion
|
Structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.5
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
The market is segmented by Source (Automotive, Electronic appliance, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
APAC
will account for
36%
of the global market during
the forecast period.
The APAC
region holds a dominant position in the global market, primarily attributed to the presence of numerous major manufacturers and manufacturing facilities for battery-powered equipment and automobiles within the region. Furthermore, the increasing use of consumer electronics and vehicles is propelled by growing household incomes and elevated living standards across APAC. The
automotive segment will
witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report
Key Highlights
Historic Size 2017-2021 CAGR during 2023-2027 Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of companies
Addressing environmental concerns associated with battery disposal
The industry focuses on sustainable energy storage and eco-friendly battery disposal through recycled batteries and battery waste management. Lithium-ion battery recycling and battery recovery technologies play a crucial role in promoting a circular economy for batteries. By reprocessing batteries, the market generates secondary raw materials while addressing environmental concerns associated with battery disposal, advancing toward a greener future.
