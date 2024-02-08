               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Link 丨chinese Spring Festival Celebrated Across World


2/8/2024 9:16:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media: This year marks the first year that Chinese Spring Festival has been officially listed as a UN floating holiday. From a Chinese traditional folk festival to a UN floating holiday, the Spring Festival, as an important part of traditional Chinese culture, is showing its unique charm and influence to the world.

The correspondents of Great Wall International Communication Center have recently sent reports on how locals celebrate Chinese Spring Festival.

Continue Reading

Chief planner: Wang Yuelu

Chief supervisor: Li Yao

Planner: Cao Zhaoyang

Choreographer-director: Zhang Menglin

Post-production Editor: Liu Zhicheng

Coordinators: Zheng Bai, Song Lifang, Li Wenpei, Mi Wenting (Intern)

Script writer: Song Lifang

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107831053

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search