Fluorescent Pigment Market Worth $498 Million By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is the largest market for fluorescent pigment due to several factors. The region has the largest consumption of fluorescent pigment, with China, India, South Korea, and Japan being the major contributors. These countries have major industries such as textiles, printing, packaging, and electronics, which use fluorescent pigments in various applications such as inks, coatings, and plastics. The packaging industry in the region is substantial due to the large population and increasing consumer demand. Fluorescent pigments are often used in packaging materials to enhance visual appeal and attract consumer attention.

Request Customization:

Market Players

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the fluorescent pigment market include Radiant Color NV (Belgium), Luminochem (Hungary), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Sinloihi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wuxi Minghui International Trading Co., Ltd. (China), DayGlo Color Corp. (US), Aron Universal Limited (India), Vicome Corp. (China), Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Brilliant Group Inc. (US) and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Organic Pigments Market

- Global Forecast to 2026

Cosmetic Pigments Market

- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarketsTM



MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook .



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:

[email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/fluorescent-pigment

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets