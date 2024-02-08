Pageproof Is A 2024 G2 Best Software Awards Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PageProof logo

PageProof leads online proofing category with highest number of badges

PageProof is named #16 of the best software companies in Australia and New Zealand in the G2 2024 Best Software Awards for a second year.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PageProof, the world's most innovative online proofing provider , has been named a winner in the G2 2024 Best Software Awards for Australia & New Zealand based on hundreds of authentic, timely reviews from real users.This is PageProof's second year receiving G2's Best Software Award recognition, earning its top 25 position this year thanks again to its commitment to placing their customers and their brands first."As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters - authentic customer voice." - Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2PageProof is ranked #16 of the top G2 Best Software Companies in Australia and New Zealand for 2024. Being in the top 25 alongside companies such as Canva, Atlassian, and Xero showcases our commitment to providing the best support, relationships, and usability - no matter where customers are in the world.An example of why PageProof got such a high ranking, comes from customer reviews like this:“We were looking for an online proofing solution that would be easy to use internally and for our customers. PageProof delivers that right out of the gate with easy-to-use workflows that expedite onboarding when sending proofs out. We've completely transformed our proofing system. They're always adding new features. Additionally, they've been fantastic to work with when it comes to support and customizing for our workflows with integrations. I've already done demos for peers and couldn't recommend PageProof more as an online proofing system.” – Director of Information ServicesIn G2's most recent category review, PageProof led the online proofing category by being awarded a staggering 32 badges. These include Best Relationship, Best Results, Best Usability, and Most Implementable. To learn more about what customers voted PageProof top for, visitAbout PageProofPageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all preferred design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Julia Schonrock

PageProof

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter