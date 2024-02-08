Zelensky Replaces Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Feb 9 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Valery Zaluzhny.
"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zelensky said on Thursday in a Telegram post, Xinhua news agency reported.
Describing Syrsky as "the most experienced Ukrainian commander", the President added that he had a successful defensive experience during the operation to defend Kiev.
Besides, Syrsky had a successful offensive experience during the operation to take back the eastern Kharkiv region from the Russian forces, Zelensky said.
The 58-year-old Syrsky once served as the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces between 2019 and 2024.
