Elon Musk Slams 'Insane' Volumes Of US Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. US entrepreneur
and billionaire Elon Musk criticized the Senate's bill that
allocates more funds for aid to Ukraine than for protection of US
borders from illegal immigrants, Trend reports.
"It is insane to keep sending so much money to Ukraine with no
accountability and no end game," he wrote on the X social
network.
The comment was posted as a response to ex-presidential
candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's tweet, accusing the US Senate of an
attempt to allocate funds for Ukraine to the detriment of US border
security.
"The first 'border bill' allocated 3x more money to protect
Ukraine's border than our own. Now that failed, so they're trying
to push the same funding bill for Ukraine to while allocating ZERO
to protect our border - which reveals what the whole game was about
the 1st time anyway," Ramaswamy wrote.
The package bill on aid to Israel and Ukraine, which contained
no provisions related to tougher security measures on the southern
border of the United States, passed the first procedural vote in
the US Senate on February 8. The initiative implies allocation of
over $95 billion of additional funding. Of those, $60.06 billion
were proposed to spend on supporting Ukraine, $14.1 billion - to
aid Israel.
A similar package worth over $118 billion, which also included a
provision allocating $20.23 billion for security on the border with
Mexico, failed the procedural vote on Wednesday.
