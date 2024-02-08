Caribbean Export – President Ali Discusses Caribbean Investment

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BARBADOS / GUYANA – The 2024 Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF 2024) was at the forefront of the agenda during the executive director's recent mission to Guyana from January 29-February 1, 2024.

The Caribbean Investment Forum has emerged as the premiere regional forum bringing investors and businesses together to create deals in sectors that can drive regional transformation.

During the visit, Deodat Maharaj conducted high-level meetings with H.E., the president and key policymakers. He also engaged in dialogue with the CARICOM secretary-general, development partners, the media and other stakeholders.

His Excellency president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali confirmed the government's partnership in hosting CIF 2024 from July 10-12, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Georgetown, Guyana.

“I am delighted with the commitment of the president to this flagship initiative. Guyana clearly recognises CIF 2024 as a pivotal platform to bring investments to the Region to create jobs and opportunities for Caribbean people.” said Maharaj.“We are excited to showcase sustainable agriculture investment opportunities and innovation in the heart of the Caribbean's breadbasket.”

The Caribbean Investment Forum is a crucial platform for shaping the region's economic landscape by helping steer private investments in transformative sectors such as sustainable agriculture, technology and innovation and the green economy transition.

Discussions with the secretary-general and other CARICOM officials explored avenues to extend partnerships from CIF to other programming areas. CARICOM has again committed to partnering with Caribbean Export for CIF 2024.

Maharaj had constructive engagements with other stakeholders, including Dr Peter Ramsaroop who leads the Guyana Investment Agency. He remains supportive of advancing our impactful initiatives in the region. As Caribbean Export implements the Regional Private Sector Programme on behalf of the European Union, our focus will be on a few key areas.

These include accelerating regional development through promoting green economy practices and digital transition. We will also focus on supporting Small and Medium Enterprises' access to finance through the expansion of the range of financial offerings.

The short but fruitful mission strengthened existing relationships and lays the foundation for an exciting Caribbean Investment Forum 2024 which will help create jobs and opportunity for Caribbean people.

