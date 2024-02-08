Royal Canadian Navy Ship Makes Port Of Call To Jamaica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Royal Canadian Navy Ship, His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Margaret Brooke, is visiting Jamaica to fortify the longstanding defence relationship and bilateral bonds between the two nations.

In its first port of call to Ocho Rios, HMCS Margaret Brooke will host the Jamaica Defence Force and other government officials for a tour and reception. The ship`s crew members will also engage in community service, undertaking construction improvements at a local basic school. Moreover, this port of call serves as an opportunity for essential supply replenishment, ensuring the ship's readiness for maritime operations.

The 6,615-tonne Arctic Offshore and Patrol Ship (AOPS) is one of the largest classes of naval vessels ever built in Canada. HMCS Margaret Brooke is one of a number of Royal Canadian Navy ships deployed on operations around the world this year.

Jamaica and Canada have a long history of close cooperation in the area of defence and security, including more than 50 years of relations between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Jamaica Defence Force.

The visit underscores the commitment to strengthening defence and diplomatic relations between the Canadian Armed Forces, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Government of Jamaica (GoJ). This partnership is reinforced by a mutual commitment to address common challenges through capacity building as both countries collaborate to enhance regional security.

