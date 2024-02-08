(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kiverdi Extends Ongoing Collaboration with Procter & Gamble with EU Grant to Propel Sustainable Fabric Care, Home Care, and Beauty Care Innovation

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kiverdi , Inc., a dynamic company at the forefront of CO2-Tech innovation, is excited to announce the extension of their ongoing collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G) under an EU Grant from the European Union. This grant will further accelerate their joint efforts in reshaping the Fabric, Home, and Beauty care industries by creating sustainable raw materials. The project symbolizes their shared vision of establishing net-zero supply chains. Building upon their established collaboration, Kiverdi is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in partnership with P&G. At the core of this initiative lies CO2-Tech, a groundbreaking technology that exemplifies their dedication to transformative practices aligned with the environmental goals of the European Union. Marcello Somma, Chief Operating Officer at Kiverdi, affirms "Our partnership with P&G remains rooted in a shared commitment to sustainability, with a focus on creating net-zero supply chains that have a lasting positive impact on our industry and the environment”.

Sergio Barbarino, Senior Director of Fabric & Home Care Open Innovation at P&G, states“P&G was founded after a crisis prompted company founders to merge their businesses in search of an alternative affordable source of fat to produce both soap and candles. Almost two centuries later, we find ourselves at a similar crossroad where we need to identify cost-effective materials with low carbon footprints. We recognize that a diverse range of approaches is needed because there is no one-size-fits-all solution across the portfolio of ingredients used. In this Wood-to-Wood grant, we seek to explore with Kiverdi the potential of breakthrough biotechnologies that provide materials from sources such as wood and agricultural waste and direct CO2 capture”. As the project evolves, Kiverdi and P&G aim to demonstrate the potential of long-term collaborations between innovative startups and industry leaders in driving meaningful change towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

