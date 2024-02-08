AL-Lynn Sales Sails Into A New Era: Nicole Wilder Takes The Helm As New Owner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AL-Lynn Sales creative branding solutions for all of your branded merchandise needs.

AL-Lynn Sales, a branded merchandise company, has announced a change in leadership.

- Nicole Wilder, CEOSHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shelton, CT - AL-Lynn Sales, a respected leader in the branded merchandise industry, has announced a significant change in its leadership. Nicole Wilder, daughter of the company's founders, Mike and Marilyn Ragozzine, has stepped up as the new owner. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the company, maintaining its cherished family legacy while steering towards future innovations and growth.Founded in 1992, AL-Lynn Sales began as a uniform and janitorial supply company and has since grown into a renowned full-service partner for branded merchandise. Based in New England, the company has served a diverse array of clients with a focus on exceptional customer service and innovative branding solutions.Nicole Wilder, assuming the role of CEO, is no stranger to the company's operations and ethos. Having worked alongside her parents for over 20 years, she brings a deep understanding of the business and a fresh perspective to its future direction. Her appointment as owner is a testament to the company's commitment to continuity and its confidence in her leadership capabilities.Mike and Marilyn Ragozzine, co-founders and former president and COO's, expressed their pride and confidence in passing the torch to their daughter. "Nicole has been an integral part of AL-Lynn Sales for many years. Her leadership, vision, and dedication to the company's values ensure that our legacy of quality and service will continue to thrive," said Ragozzines. In addition to the exciting developments, we are pleased to announce that Mike and Marilyn will continue to play integral roles in the business, ensuring a seamless transition and leveraging their expertise for ongoing success.Nicole Wilder shared her enthusiasm for this new role, "I am honored to lead AL-Lynn Sales into its next chapter. Our commitment to our clients and our dedication to innovative branding solutions remain our top priorities. I look forward to building on the strong foundation my parents established and driving the company towards new heights."AL-Lynn Sales, known for its comprehensive range of services including branded merchandise, fulfillment, kitting, and online store solutions , continues to be a pivotal player in the industry. This change in ownership reinforces the company's dedication to evolving with the times while upholding the values and service standards it has been known for over the past three decades.For more information about AL-Lynn Sales and its services, please visitAbout AL-Lynn SalesAL-Lynn Sales is a leading provider of customized branded merchandise solutions. With a 30+ year legacy of delivering creative branding solutions , the company offers a wide range of products and services, including on-boarding gifts, kitting, fulfillment, webstores, and more. AL-Lynn Sales is committed to providing exceptional customer service, fostering innovation, pursuing excellence, and upholding the highest standards of integrity. For more information, visit .

Nicole Wilder

AL-Lynn Sales

+1 203-922-7840

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram