Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Front

Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Back

Southwest Condiment Pack

Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit Front

Salsa! Ensalada Condiment Pack

Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit Back

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad kits being recalled were available for purchase at retail grocery stores in AL, CA, FL, GA, ID, UT and WA in limited quantities. The kits being recalled are Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit and Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit with Use-By Dates ranging from January 6 through February 20, 2024, and include condiment packs with Use-By Dates ranging from February 28 through April 4, 2024.



No other Fresh Express salads or salad kits or condiment packs containing cheese are included in this recall. The safety of Fresh Express lettuces and leafy greens are not a factor in this recall and no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products. Fresh Express is taking this action upon learning that two salad kits contained condiment packs with cheese toppings that are affected by a recall issued by

Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.

Fresh Express has notified retailers to remove the recalled kits from store shelves and all inventories.



Consumers who may have the recalled salad kits should discard them immediately and not eat them. Consumers who may have kept the condiment packs from the recalled salad kits for possible later use should also discard them immediately and not consume the contents. Refunds are also available at point of sale.

Specific identifying details for the recalled products are listed in the chart below and can be found on the salad bag packaging label or on the condiment pack.

Fresh Express Recalled Salad Kits February 8, 2024