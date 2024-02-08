100 Ukrainians Return Home Under Prisoner Swap With Russia

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Feb 9 (IANS) A total of 100 Ukrainian service people returned home under a fresh prisoner swap with Russia, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

Among those freed were more than 80 troops who fought for the city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Besides, the soldiers who participated in the combat in the Donetsk and the Luhansk directions were released under the swap.

At least 28 of those freed suffer from serious illnesses or have severe injuries.

Ukraine and Russia have carried out 51 prisoner exchanges since March 2022.

A total of 3,135 Ukrainians taken captive in the Russia-Ukraine war have been released under those exchanges.

--IANS

int/khz