19.1% CAGR Growth In Cold Chain Market In China Due To Burgeoning Number Of Trade Corridors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold chain market in China size is expected to grow by

USD 76.48

billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The growth is driven by the expansion of trade corridors . These corridors, such as the Silk Road, connect regions and nations, enhancing economic development through integrated transport infrastructures. China's investments in trade corridors facilitate goods movement, resulting in increased demand for refrigerated transport, thus propelling the growth.

The report analyses the size and growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Cold Chain Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.1% Growth 2023-2027 USD 76.48 billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 18.86

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cold chain market in China: Americold Realty Trust Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Arcticold Food Ltd., Beijing Shounong Food Group Co. Ltd., BSI Group, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Global Cold Chain Alliance, JD, Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nichirei Corp., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., Shandong Gaishi International Logistics Group, Shanghai Speed International Logistics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tengyi Boshi International Freight Forwarding Co. Ltd., and Sinotrans Ltd.

Cold Chain Market in China is fragmented in nature. 18.86% YOY growth in 2023.

The

escalating demand for comprehensive integrated logistics services is an emerging trend, however, the

limited integration of new technology may hamper the growth.

The market is segmented by Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation) and Application (Meat fish and seafood sector, Dairy and frozen desserts sector, Fruits and vegetables sector, Healthcare sector, and Bakery and confectionery sector), and

product type (chilled and frozen).

The

refrigerated warehouse segment is significant during the forecast period.

Applications include

The Cold Chain industry in China encompasses refrigerated logistics, cold storage, and temperature-controlled transportation for perishable goods. It includes frozen food and chilled transportation services, managed through cold chain management practices and facilitated by cold storage facilities. These temperature-sensitive transport solutions ensure the safe and efficient movement of goods across the supply chain.

