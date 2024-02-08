Zaluzhny Out, Oleksandr Syrsky In, To What Purpose?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Volodymyr Zelensky has finally succeeded in firing General Valery Zaluzhny. This time, according to reporting coming from Kiev, Zaluzhny has accepted the order and has thanked Ukrainians for their sacrifice. Zelensky will now fire most of the top brass in the army aligned with Zaluzhny. Choosing Syrsky is somewhat of a risk, because Syrsky and Zaluzhny are friends.

On the other hand, Syrsky is not known for achieving victories. He is an older (58 years), plodding general who now commands the ground troops. It is the ground troops who are losing along the line of contact.

No one can say for sure what Zelensky will accomplish. Kiev is blaming the failed offensive on Zaluzhny and he was getting ready to blame him also for the fall of Avdiivka (that will happen soon).

Exactly how a new team can make any difference is hard to say. Zelensky fired Zaluzhny so he could call the shots on the battlefield.

Zelensky has no military background. Before running for President he was a TV comedian.

Washington at first did not approve of dumping Zaluzhny, regarding him (as do the Russians) as a competent and serious military leader. Firing Zaluzhny is, in US terms, the same as firing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Lurking in the background is Kiev's new draconian conscription law, which has

now passed the first reading

in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament. Next week the Rada will have its second reading and the bill will be sent to Zelensky for signature.

Zaluzhny refused to back the conscription law, and he likewise refused to go to the Rada to push lawmakers into passing it.

General Valery Zaluzhny during a ceremony last Jully marking the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office.