Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th February 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,668.0
| -2.1%
| 7.3%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,640.1
| -2.1%
| 7.3%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 14,329.5
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 10.9
| # of Traded Companies
| 63
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 11,144
| # of Companies (Up)
| 23
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,881
| # of Companies (Down)
| 24
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,490
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 16
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,765
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 3
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.780
| 31.9%
| 12.7%
| Al -Khazer for Construction M.
| IKHC
| 1.780
| 14.8%
| 11.3%
| Babylon Bank (UCM)
| BBAY
| 0.080
| 14.3%
| 0.0%
| United Bank
| BUND
| 0.090
| 12.5%
| 12.5%
| Kharkh Tour Amuzement City
| SKTA
| 5.690
| 11.6%
| 16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 1.400
| -21.3%
| 0.0%
| Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM)
| IBPM
| 2.510
| -20.6%
| -49.8%
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 1.760
| -20.0%
| -32.3%
| Investment Bank of Iraq
| BIBI
| 0.380
| -13.6%
| -11.6%
| Ashur International Bank
| BASH
| 0.340
| -12.8%
| -19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BMUI
| 5,915.6
| 4,481.5
| 41.3%
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 2,067.4
| 1,566.2
| 14.4%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 1,250.6
| 947.4
| 8.7%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 1,018.4
| 771.5
| 7.1%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 989.7
| 749.8
| 6.9%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,992
| 11,132.5
| 8,433.7
| 77.7%
| Industry
| 966
| 1,480.7
| 1,121.8
| 10.3%
| Telecom
| 356
| 929.9
| 704.5
| 6.5%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 171
| 429.6
| 325.4
| 3.0%
| Services
| 361
| 333.9
| 253.0
| 2.3%
| Agriculture
| 26
| 18.2
| 13.8
| 0.1%
| Insurance
| 9
| 4.7
| 3.6
| 0.0%
| Investment
| 0
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,881
| 14,329.5
| 10,855.7
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
Two cross transactions occurred on 6.0 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 4 and Feb. 7, valued at IQD6.0 bn and corresponding to 2.3% of BMUI's capital. Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 40 bn shares starting Feb. 4 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. ISX requested Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX will suspend trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve renting of Al Sadeer building, renting of Al Modif restaurant, and investing in Al Amara land. ISX will suspend trading of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) starting Feb. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 17 to discuss and approve 2018 until 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 150% rights issue, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .
