Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th February 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,668.0 -2.1% 7.3% RSISX USD Index 1,640.1 -2.1% 7.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 14,329.5 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 10.9 # of Traded Companies 63 Traded Shares (mn)/d 11,144 # of Companies (Up) 23 Total Trades (#/d) 3,881 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,490 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,765 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.780 31.9% 12.7% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 1.780 14.8% 11.3% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 14.3% 0.0% United Bank BUND 0.090 12.5% 12.5% Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 5.690 11.6% 16.1% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.400 -21.3% 0.0% Baghdad for Packing Mat. (NRM) IBPM 2.510 -20.6% -49.8% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 1.760 -20.0% -32.3% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.380 -13.6% -11.6% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.340 -12.8% -19.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 5,915.6 4,481.5 41.3% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,067.4 1,566.2 14.4% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,250.6 947.4 8.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,018.4 771.5 7.1% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 989.7 749.8 6.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,992 11,132.5 8,433.7 77.7% Industry 966 1,480.7 1,121.8 10.3% Telecom 356 929.9 704.5 6.5% Hotels&Tourism 171 429.6 325.4 3.0% Services 361 333.9 253.0 2.3% Agriculture 26 18.2 13.8 0.1% Insurance 9 4.7 3.6 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,881 14,329.5 10,855.7 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Two cross transactions occurred on 6.0 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 4 and Feb. 7, valued at IQD6.0 bn and corresponding to 2.3% of BMUI's capital.

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 40 bn shares starting Feb. 4 from the capital increase to IQD300.0 bn through 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. ISX requested Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve renting of Al Sadeer building, renting of Al Modif restaurant, and investing in Al Amara land. ISX will suspend trading of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) starting Feb. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 17 to discuss and approve 2018 until 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 150% rights issue, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .