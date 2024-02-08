30 Rockets Fired From Lebanon At N. Israel: Army

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JERUSALEM, Feb 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – Some 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel last night, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
The IDF said that, the rockets, which triggered sirens in Upper Galilee of northern Israel, landed in open fields. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The IDF retaliated by firing artillery fire at the source of the rockets and conducting airstrikes on a house in Meiss Al Jabal, in southern Lebanon, according to a report by Israel's state-owned Kan TV news.– NNN-MA'AN
