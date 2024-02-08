U.S.-British Airstrikes Do Not Affect Houthis“Military Capabilities:” Group Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 9 (NNN-SABA) – The Leader of Yemen's Houthi group, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, yesterday said, the U.S.-British coalition airstrikes, have not affected its military capabilities.

“The American-British airstrikes on our country this week, amounted to 86 strikes and have not affected or limited our armed capabilities,” he said, in a televised speech aired by the group's TV channel al-Masirah, adding,“our missile attacks will continue in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

The Houthi attacks would stop, only when“the U.S., Britain and Israel, allow access of food and medicine to the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip and stop conflict on the Palestinians,” al-Houthi said, adding, his group's operations are part of a wide move of the regional resistance.

The Houthis launched dozens of missile attacks against commercial vessels heading towards Israel, transiting the Red Sea, since mid-Nov last year, in what the group said, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The attacks have already disrupted the movement of international shipping in the Red Sea and Suez Canal, damaging many vessels bound for Israel, and forcing many more to re-route around the African continent, which caused increase in shipping prices to Europe.

In response, the U.S.-British maritime coalition, hit back in an attempt to deter the group from launching further attacks on commercial vessels connected with Israel, and U.S. and British navy ships, but the group has instead increased escalation.– NNN-SABA