US Automatic Door Market Set To Surge With A CAGR Of 4.26% By 2029 - Technological Integration Shaping The Future

A market research report analyzing the fast-growing US automatic door sector has been published and added to a leading analysis website, offering some keen insights into the industry's trajectory over the coming years. According to the report, the US automatic door market, which was valued at $5.05 billion in 2023, is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.26% between 2023 and 2029.

The demand within the United States for innovative automatic door solutions is spurred by several factors, including the nation's overall economy's upturn, developments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and burgeoning security necessities across various sectors.

Key Market Trends Elevating Demand

As per the research, key trends are shaping the market for automatic doors, with security features like advanced access controls, biometric authentication, and integrated surveillance systems playing an increasingly vital role. Particularly in sectors like healthcare, transportation, and critical infrastructure, these advancements are pivotal in fostering growth within the market.

Additionally, the resurgence of the hotel and lodging industry post-pandemic, combined with sustained economic growth, is propelling the demand for automatic doors. The report notes a marked increase in hospitality occupancy rates and underscores the sector's contribution to the burgeoning market landscape.

Residential Renovations Fueling Growth

The study also points to a notable rise in home improvement and renovations, identifying that over 28% of homeowners are focusing on enhancing their abodes, with door renovations emerging as a significant area of interest. This trend suggests potential market expansion in the residential segment of automatic doors.

Technological Integration Shaping the Future

A remarkable shift towards smart building systems and the integration of IoT technology stands as an influential factor. The incorporation of sensor technology and IoT in automatic doors is said to improve operational efficiency and energy management within intelligent building systems, paving the way for further market proliferation.

Competitive Landscape & Regional Growth Engines

The presence of established industry leaders such as ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba Group, and STANLEY Access Technologies characterizes the competitive marketscape. These key players are focused on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and technological enhancements to consolidate their standing in the market.

The report segues with an analysis of market dynamics, offering a detailed segmentation of the US automatic door market. It breaks down revenue data by door type, including sliding, swinging, revolving, and folding doors, as well as by technology-highlighting infrared and microwave sensor-based systems. The segmentation is further refined into end-user categories, namely residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

