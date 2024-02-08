(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) securities between November 9, 2023 and January 18, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until April 8, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Hut 8 class action lawsuit. Captioned Mayiras v. Hut 8 Corp., No. 24-cv-00904 (S.D.N.Y.), the Hut 8 class action lawsuit charges Hut 8 and certain of Hut 8's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS : Hut 8 is a crypto currency and data mining company. According to the complaint, Hut 8 formed following the November 2023 merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”).

The Hut 8 class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) one of USBTC's largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (ii) USBTC's core asset has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; and (iii) the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated.

The Hut 8 class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 18, 2024, J Capital Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that Hut 8's merger with USBTC was premised on a number of alleged misstatements. On this news, the price of Hut 8 stock fell more than 23%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Hut 8 securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hut 8 class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hut 8 class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hut 8 class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Hut 8 class action lawsuit.

