Azra Care Expands Orthopaedic Advisory Board With Dr. Joseph D. Zuckerman To Pioneer AI-Driven, Equity-Focused Care

Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, Chairman at NYU Langone Orthopaedic Hospital and new advisor at Azra Care.

Ugo Ihekweazu, MD, (pronounced e-heck-wa-zoo) is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon located in Houston, Texas. Dr. Ihekweazu, has quickly emerged as an expert in the field of hip and knee replacement surgery and serves on national leadership committees

Dr. Ronald Delanois serves as the Jerome P. Reichmister, M.D., Endowed Chairman of Orthopedics for the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics

Azra Care boosts its Clinical Advisory Board with three orthopaedic experts to advance AI in value-based orthopedic care that emphasizes health equity

- Dr. Joseph D. ZuckermanDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Azra Care, a leader in Artificial Intelligence enhanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for value-based musculoskeletal care, is proud to announce the addition of three renowned experts to its Clinical Advisory Board: Dr. Joseph Zuckerman, Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Ronald Delanois, Jerome P. Reichmister, M.D., Endowed Chairman of Orthopedics for the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, and Dr. Ugo Ihekweazu, Hip and Knee Surgeon at the Texas Orthopedic Hospital. Their appointment marks a significant step in integrating AI and a proprietary clinician-validated large language model (LLM) into Azra Care's equity-conscious bone and joint health programs."We are thrilled to have these surgeons join us in our mission to revolutionize musculoskeletal healthcare," said Dr. Christian Pean MD, MS, CEO of Azra Care and an Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon himself. "Their insights will be invaluable in deploying AI tools that address the complexities of osteoarthritis care and ensure we meet emerging CMS guidelines."In response to the recent CMS requirements for over 50% response rates in patient-reported outcomes (PROs) for total hip and total knee replacement patients, and the inclusion of social needs screening as a quality metric, Azra Care is enhancing its platform capabilities. The focus is on ensuring high response rates from underserved patient populations, and closing the loop on social needs like food insecurity, critical in capturing diverse patient voices for better treatment guidance.Azra Care is pioneering the use of retrieval augmented generation technology paired with their clinician validated large language model to tailor orthopaedic care that accounts for the geographic and socio-economic factors affecting patient health. This innovative approach integrates the Area Deprivation Index and other social de of health into its AI-driven platform, enabling clinicians to understand and address the specific needs of each patient. The company's conversational AI and triage dashboard work in tandem to streamline the clinical workflow, ensuring that vital social factors are considered in care plans. This commitment to comprehensive care coordination reflects Azra Care's dedication to equitable healthcare solutions and its leadership in advancing orthopaedic treatment that acknowledges the full spectrum of patient circumstances."Physicians deeply care about transitioning to equity-conscious value-based care models and understanding their patients' needs, but the reality of clinical burnout and administrative burdens often hampers these efforts," said Dr. Joseph Zuckerman."Azra Care's AI tools and our proprietary large language model streamline clinical care models, making it feasible and efficient for clinicians and care navigators to capture essential data points without adding to their workload." added Dr. Christian Pean.This initiative underscores Azra Care's commitment to addressing racial disparities and promoting health equity in musculoskeletal health. The company continues to set new standards in healthcare delivery, emphasizing the importance of innovative, patient-centered solutions.For more information about Azra Care and its groundbreaking healthcare initiatives, please visit

