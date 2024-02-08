At 4.7% CAGR, Missile Guidance System Market Expected To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2031 | Current Trends And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Missile Guidance System Market

By type, the command guidance system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Missile Guidance System Market generated $0.82 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Rise in investments by government bodies and venture capitalists within the North America missile guidance system system market, coupled with collaborative approach of regional players is expected to support the market competitiveness during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Lockheed Martin received a contract worth $77.4 million from Army Contracting Command for 54 PrSM missiles. The PrSM provides surface-to-surface, all weather, precision-strike guided missile fired from the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global missile guidance system market based on launch platform, type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Prominent Market Players

Key players operating in the global missile guidance system market include BAE System PLC, ELBIT SYSTEM LTD., General Dynamic Corporations, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Safran S.A., Thales Group, The Boeing Company, DRDOS (Defense Research and Development Organization).

Furthermore, governments of many countries are spending on latest technologies to enhance missile systems and safety. For instance, in July, 2021, in UK, The Defence Science Technology Laboratory made an investment of £3 for smarter missile systems. It increase the flexibility of missiles, ensuring that they can react to a changing threat or situation as it emerges, and improve their responsiveness. It will change the way missiles operate together with an upgrade to the software system that allows this co-operative behaviour. Thus, these supportive government initiatives offer lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Based on type, the beam rider guidance system segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global missile guidance system market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The command guidance system segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the homing guidance system and inertial guidance system segments.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global missile guidance system market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By launch platform, the Air-to-surface segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .

By end user, the UAVs segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

