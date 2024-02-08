Safadi Participates In Arab Ministerial Meeting To Discuss Gaza War's Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, yesterday, took part at the Arab ministerial consultative meeting in Riyadh, which was called by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss the latest developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, includes the foreign ministers of Qatar, Shiekh Mohammad Bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, United Arab Emirates, Shiekh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Egypt, Sameh Shukri, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh.The ministers emphasized the necessity of putting a stop to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, establishing a swift and total ceasefire, guaranteeing civilian protection in compliance with international humanitarian law, and removing any obstacles that prevent humanitarian supplies from entering the Strip.They expressed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and urged all its supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions towards Palestinian refugees.They emphasized how crucial it is to act decisively in order to establish the two-state solution and acknowledge the State of Palestine on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.The ministers emphasized their unequivocal opposition of all activities involving forced relocation and emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an essential component of the occupied Palestinian territory.