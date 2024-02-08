Flood Squad Restoration To Conduct Educational Workshop On Water Damage Prevention And Management For Lake Worth Community

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Flood Squad Restoration logo"Flood Squad Restoration in Lake Worth, FL, is hosting a workshop on 'Preventing and Managing Water Damage' for homeowners. Led by Michael Hatfield, this event aims to educate on leak detection, mold prevention, and emergency preparedness with interactive sessions and expert advice. It reflects the company's commitment to community empowerment and excellence in water damage restoration. Spaces are limited; early registration recommended.

Lake Worth, FL - Flood Squad Restoration, a leading provider of water damage restoration services, is proud to announce a community-oriented workshop titled "Preventing and Managing Water Damage: A Guide for Homeowners." Scheduled to take place in Lake Worth, the workshop is spearheaded by the company's owner, Michael Hatfield, and aims to empower local residents with knowledge and skills to effectively prevent and manage water damage in their homes.

Workshop Overview

In an effort to contribute positively to the community it serves, Flood Squad Restoration has designed this workshop to address the critical aspects of water damage prevention and management. The event will cover a variety of essential topics, including:



Leak Detection:

Techniques and tools for early detection of water leaks to prevent extensive property damage.

Mold Prevention:

Strategies to inhibit mold growth following water exposure, safeguarding health and property. Emergency Preparedness:

Preparing homes and families for potential water-related disasters, including understanding when and how to seek professional assistance.

Expert Guidance and Interactive Sessions

Led by a team of certified restoration experts, the workshop promises to offer insights derived from Flood Squad Restoration's extensive experience in water damage repair and mold remediation. Participants will benefit from interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and Q&A segments, ensuring they leave with practical knowledge they can apply in their own homes.

Community Benefits and Commitment

Michael Hatfield emphasizes the company's commitment to the Lake Worth community, stating, "Our mission extends beyond providing top-notch restoration services; we aim to educate and empower our community to better protect their homes and loved ones from the risks of water damage."

Flood Squad Restoration's decision to host this workshop aligns with their core values of reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. By fostering a well-informed community, the company believes it can contribute to a safer, more resilient Lake Worth.

Registration and Contact Information

Spaces for the workshop are limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register early by contacting Flood Squad Restoration at (561) 831-7943 or via email at .... For more information about Flood Squad Restoration and their services, please visit

.

About Flood Squad Restoration

Flood Squad Restoration is a premier provider of water damage restoration services in Lake Worth, Florida. Owned by Michael Hatfield, the company prides itself on its comprehensive approach to restoring properties affected by water, utilizing eco-friendly methods and state-of-the-art techniques to ensure the highest standards of service. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Flood Squad Restoration stands as a pillar in Florida's restoration industry.

Media Contact:

Name: Michael Hatfield

Company: Flood Squad Restoration

Phone: (561) 831-7943

Email: ...

Address: 1926 10th Ave N, Lake Worth FL, 98409

Website:



