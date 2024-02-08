FASENRA (Benralizumab) For Nasal Polyposis: Market Size And Share Analysis And Competitive Landscape By Delveinsight | Key Players – Astrazeneca

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"DelveInsight Business Research LLP"DelveInsight has released a comprehensive report titled "FASENRA (Benralizumab) Market Forecast" offering a thorough examination and predictive insights into the FASENRA (Benralizumab) market landscape until 2032 across the seven major markets (7MM), encompassing the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The extensive report offers a thorough examination of the market potential and market share of FASENRA (Benralizumab) in the therapeutics landscape for Nasal Polyposis across the 7MM spanning the years 2019 to 2032. By delving into this analysis, stakeholders gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of FASENRA (Benralizumab), encompassing both clinical and commercial dimensions. Key parameters such as the drug's Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), dosage, and any special designations are meticulously explored, providing a holistic understanding of its profile.

FASENRA (Benralizumab) Drug Insights

FASENRA (Benralizumab), under development by AstraZeneca, represents a groundbreaking monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target the IL-5 receptor alpha found on eosinophils. By binding directly to this receptor, FASENRA facilitates the recruitment of natural killer cells, thereby triggering a swift and nearly complete reduction in eosinophil levels through apoptosis, or programmed cell death. This innovative mechanism of action demonstrates remarkable efficacy not only in respiratory conditions but also extends its therapeutic potential to encompass a diverse spectrum of seven different diseases.

Interleukin-5 (IL-5) plays a pivotal role in triggering an inflammatory cascade by binding to the IL-5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed in eosinophils, basophils, and select mast cells. Unlike conventional IL-5 low-affinity binders, Benralizumab exhibits a distinct mechanism of action. It boasts a high affinity for the domain I of the α-chain of IL-5R, effectively blocking IL-5 signaling and impeding the proliferation of cell lines dependent on IL-5.

Moreover, Benralizumab stands out as an afucosylated antibody in the CH2 region. This unique characteristic grants it an enhanced affinity for FcγRIIIa present in natural killer cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. Consequently, when bound to FcγRIIIa, Benralizumab triggers a potent apoptosis response in eosinophils via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). This dual targeting approach not only inhibits IL-5 signaling but also orchestrates a robust immune-mediated elimination of eosinophils, contributing to its therapeutic efficacy.

Following the compelling outcomes from the Ostro and Orchid Phase III trials of FASENRA, AstraZeneca is actively preparing regulatory submissions in key markets including the United States, European Union, Japan, and China. Drawing from the Ostro trial findings, FASENRA demonstrated notable efficacy in addressing severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

Specifically, data from the Ostro trial revealed that FASENRA led to a significant reduction in both the Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) and average Nasal Blockage Score (NBS) compared to placebo among patients suffering from CRSwNP. These results underscore the potential of FASENRA as a promising therapeutic option for individuals grappling with this challenging condition, offering hope for improved symptom management and quality of life.

FASENRA faces direct competition within its class from Nucala, the pioneering IL-5 inhibitor developed by GlaxoSmithKline, which was the first to gain approval for the treatment of nasal polyps. In addition to Nucala, FASENRA contends with Dupixent, a biologic collaboration between Sanofi and Regeneron, which also poses a formidable challenge in the market. With these competing biologics vying for dominance, the landscape of treatment options for conditions like nasal polyps becomes increasingly dynamic, driving innovation and fostering a more robust marketplace for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Get a detailed overview of the FASENRA (Benralizumab) drug and stay ahead of the competition by leveraging key insights @



Key Highlights of the FASENRA (Benralizumab) Market Report



The report includes a projected assessment of FASENRA (Benralizumab) sales for Nasal Polyposis up to the year 2032.

The report offers in-depth coverage of advanced-stage emerging therapies for the treatment of Nasal Polyposis. The report additionally includes both qualitative and quantitative analyses conducted by analysts, along with Key Opinion Leader (KOL) perspectives on FASENRA (Benralizumab) for Nasal Polyposis.

Why FASENRA (Benralizumab) Market Report?



The projected market data for FASENRA (Benralizumab) in the context of Nasal Polyposis will play a crucial role in informing decision-making related to the therapeutic portfolio. It will provide valuable insights into the overall landscape of FASENRA (Benralizumab), aiding in strategic planning and decision-making processes within the therapeutic domain.

A comprehensive market forecast for FASENRA (Benralizumab) will contribute to a better understanding of how the drug competes with other emerging therapies within the therapeutics landscape. This analysis will provide insights into the drug's positioning, potential market share, and overall impact on the competitive environment in the therapeutic field.

The report additionally offers future market assessments for the FASENRA (Benralizumab) market in the field of Nasal Polyposis across the Seven Major Markets. It encompasses advanced qualitative analyses such as SWOT analysis, insights from expert analysts, a comprehensive overview of market competitors, and a brief analysis of other emerging therapies within the realm of Nasal Polyposis. This multifaceted approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of the FASENRA (Benralizumab) market landscape, combining both quantitative and qualitative perspectives for a well-rounded assessment. Conducting a thorough market forecast for FASENRA (Benralizumab) will facilitate a detailed analysis of the drug's clinical trial progress. This examination will encompass a comprehensive assessment of the clinical, regulatory, and commercial aspects, providing valuable insights into the advancements of FASENRA (Benralizumab).

Explore key clinical, commercial, and regulatory milestones associated with FASENRA (Benralizumab) by visiting:

Table of Contents of the Report

1. Report Introduction

2. FASENRA (Benralizumab) Overview in Nasal Polyposis

3. Competitive Landscape (Key Assessment of the Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies Analysis)

5. FASENRA (Benralizumab) Market Assessment

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

9. DelveInsight Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About DelveInsight

* The final table of contents may be subject to change based on user demand.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the FASENRA (Benralizumab) Market Report @











Other Related Reports By DelveInsight

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight's“N asal Polyposis Pipeline Insight ” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Nasal Polyposis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products by routes of administration, and molecule types. Furthermore, it further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space. Some of the key companies in the Nasal Polyposis Therapeutics market include AstraZeneca, Allakos, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others.



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

