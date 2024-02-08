(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The landscape of AL Amyloidosis, a rare disease characterized by the accumulation of abnormal proteins in tissues and organs, is undergoing notable transformation. Recent advancements in understanding the pathophysiology of the disease have led to the development of targeted therapies aimed at disrupting the production of amyloidogenic proteins.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care approaches to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With ongoing research efforts and collaborations between academia, industry, and patient advocacy groups, there is optimism for further breakthroughs in the management of AL Amyloidosis.

DelveInsight's" AL Amyloidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the AL Amyloidosis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging AL Amyloidosis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current AL Amyloidosis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



AL Amyloidosis: An Overview

Amyloidosis is a rare disease resulting from abnormal protein deposits, called amyloid, in various tissues of the body. Depending on the structure of the particular amyloid, the protein can accumulate in an isolated tissue or be widespread, affecting numerous organs and tissues. There are over 30 different amyloid proteins. Each amyloid protein is arranged in a structure called fibril-low molecular weight proteins derived from precursor proteins. Fibrils of amyloid can float in the plasma of blood and deposit into tissues of the body.

Amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, also known as primary amyloidosis, is the most common form of systemic amyloidosis. It starts in the bone marrow, the soft tissue inside the bones that makes blood-forming cells, including cells that create antibodies to fight infections. These cells can grow abnormally, causing an excess type of protein called light chains. If someone has AL amyloidosis, the light chains clump together and form amyloid deposits in their organs. Amyloid deposits can become so severe that they cause organ failure, which is when organs stop working effectively.

Treatment for AL amyloidosis is highly individualized, determined based on age, organ dysfunction, and regimen toxicities, and should be guided by biomarkers of hematologic and cardiac response. Alkylator-based chemotherapy is effective in almost two-thirds of patients. Novel agents are also active, and trials are ongoing to establish their optimal use. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include daratumumab (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), birtamimab (Prothena), CAEL-101 (AstraZeneca/Caelum Biosciences), melflufen (Oncopeptides AB), elotuzumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb), among others.

AL Amyloidosis Market Key Facts



AL Amyloidosis Market size in the seven major markets was USD 920 million in 2021.



As per DelveInsight, the AL Amyloidosis Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of AL Amyloidosis and the launch of new therapies in the market.

The total number of AL Amyloidosis Incident cases associated with 7MM countries was approximately 8,600 in 2021.

According to the Amyloidosis Foundation, AL amyloidosis is the most common type, with approximately 4,500 new cases diagnosed every year in the US.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest total incident cases, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2022. AL Amyloidosis is slightly more prominent in males as compared to females. The US had about 2,500 males compared to nearly 2,100 females suffering from AL Amyloidosis in 2022.





AL Amyloidosis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging AL Amyloidosis pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the AL Amyloidosis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed AL Amyloidosis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted AL Amyloidosis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted AL Amyloidosis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total AL Amyloidosis Incident cases

AL Amyloidosis Gender-Specific Cases AL Amyloidosis Age-specific Cases

AL Amyloidosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the AL Amyloidosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the AL Amyloidosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the AL Amyloidosis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the AL Amyloidosis pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key AL Amyloidosis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

AL Amyloidosis Therapeutics Analysis

The goal of treatment is to rapidly reduce the plasma cell clone to rescue organ function by improving the reabsorption of amyloid deposits to rapidly ameliorate cardiac function to improve patients' QOL and survival. The suppression of amyloid light chain synthesis is effectively achieved using chemotherapy (both conventional and high dose) in combination with autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (ASCT) in the eligible patients. Among patients who are ineligible for ASCT, melphalan, dexamethasone, and bortezomib-based regimens are recommended. High-dose melphalan followed by ASCT is one treatment option included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines.

AL Amyloidosis Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Caelum Biosciences

Nexcella, Inc.

HaemaLogiX Ltd.

Prothena

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed AL Amyloidosis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



CAEL-101: Caelum Biosciences

NXC-201: Nexcella, Inc.

Daratumumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical/Genmab Birtamimab: Prothena

And Many More

