"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The landscape of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is undergoing dynamic changes, driven by advancements in research and therapeutic strategies. As one of the most aggressive and challenging-to-treat forms of cancer, the PDAC market is witnessing a surge in novel treatment modalities, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens.

Moreover, there's a growing emphasis on precision medicine approaches, leveraging genomic profiling and biomarker identification to tailor treatments for individual patients. Despite the formidable challenges, ongoing clinical trials and collaborative efforts within the scientific community offer hope for improved outcomes and better management of PDAC in the future.

DelveInsight's " Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC): An Overview

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly aggressive lethal malignancy due to the lack of early diagnosis and limited response to treatments. It is the most prevalent type of pancreatic neoplasm, and it is developed in the exocrine compartment and accounts for more than 90% of pancreatic cancer cases. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the world.



Due to the broad heterogeneity of genetic mutations and dense stromal environment, PDAC belongs to one of the most chemoresistant cancers. The major difficulties in treating pancreatic cancer lie at both the genetic and cellular levels. The extent of mutational changes in pancreatic tumors generates gene instability that appears to play an essential role in PDAC tumor growth and resistance to treatments.

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer often don't occur until the disease is advanced. They may include abdominal pain that radiates to your back, loss of appetite or unintended weight loss, yellowing of your skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice), light-colored stools, and dark-colored urine.

Decisions on a diagnosis and tumor resectability should be made in reference centers, offering appropriate diagnostic methods, including e.g. multidetector-row computed tomography and endoscopic ultrasound with fine-needle aspiration biopsy. Implementation of imaging examinations according to the pancreatic protocol in a high-volume reference center improves preoperative evaluation of the disease stage, which allows its management to be modified in the majority of patients with PDAC (56%).









Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Therapeutics Analysis

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively engaged in the development of therapies for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Among these companies, several have progressed their PDAC drug candidates to the most advanced stage of clinical trials, i.e. Phase III state. Notably, XOMA stands out as one of the leading contenders in this domain.

On Feb. 07, 2024, Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended the continuation of enrollment as planned into VIRAGE, a multinational, Phase 2b, randomized, open-label, controlled clinical trial evaluating VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as first-line therapy for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the key companies such as Alphamab, Arcus Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cantargia, Cardiff Oncology, Cend Therapeutics, Elicio Therapeutics, Eucure Biopharma, I-Mab Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Jeil Pharmaceutical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, RenovoRx, REVOLUTION Medicines, SignalChem Lifesciences, Surface Oncology, Syntrix Biosystems, Tarveda Therapeutics, XOMA, ZielBio, and others, are actively engaged in developing novel drugs for potential market entry.

Emerging and Marketed Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Therapies Covered in the Report Include:

Ongoing research and development activities are fostering the introduction of innovative therapies designed to address the signs and symptoms of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma. Some of the emerging therapies in the pipeline include Onvansertib (Cardiff Oncology), Nadunolimab (Cantargia), Zimberelimab (Arcus Biosciences), and others.

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Patient Journey

7. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Treatment

11. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Marketed Therapies

12. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Companies Active in the Market

17. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market

19. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market Drivers

20. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

