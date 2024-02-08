(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Ocular Hypertension Market is witnessing significant evolution driven by advancements in treatment options and diagnostic technologies. With a growing understanding of ocular hypertension's role as a precursor to glaucoma, there's heightened emphasis on early detection and intervention.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in innovative therapies aimed at lowering intraocular pressure and preserving optic nerve function. Additionally, the market is seeing a shift towards personalized medicine approaches, tailoring treatments to individual patient needs for improved efficacy and safety outcomes.

DelveInsight's“ Ocular Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Ocular Hypertension market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).



The report covers emerging Ocular Hypertension drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Ocular Hypertension treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Ocular Hypertension: An Overview

Ocular Hypertension (OHT) is a term used to describe intraocular pressure (IOP) greater than 21 mm Hg in one or both eyes in the absence of clinical evidence of optic nerve damage, or visual field defect. Ocular Hypertension is the main risk factor for developing glaucoma and, therefore, people with ocular hypertension are more likely to suffer from the disease.

It has been observed that most cases of Ocular Hypertension are caused by a restriction or blockage in the eye's drainage channels and without proper drainage, the pressure of the fluid becomes greater than normal, causing higher eye pressure, which further leads to Ocular Hypertension.

Since there are no early signs and symptoms of Ocular Hypertension, the disease often goes unnoticed until it progresses to glaucoma. Ocular hypertension is detected through a comprehensive eye examination, in which the value of the intraocular pressure is measured using a test known as tonometry.

The challenge is therefore to identify the groups most at risk of developing and to determine effective and efficient monitoring criteria to identify those individuals who are most likely to benefit from treatment. The rising prevalent population, increase in patient awareness, and improvement in diagnostic methods will lead to an overall increase in market size in the coming years.

The current mainstays for Ocular Hypertension treatment include the use of symptomatic medical care to reduce the intraocular eye pressure, followed by surgery in high-risk individuals who do not demonstrate positive intraocular control with existing medical care. Topical therapies majorly comprise beta-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, prostaglandin derivatives, sympathomimetics, and miotics.

There is a rising demand for better ocular hypertension treatment options and with the continuous efforts in research and development, various companies are developing therapies for Ocular Hypertension i.e. Visiox Pharma, Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma, MediPrint Ophthalmics, and many others.

Ocular Hypertension Market Key Facts



As per DelveInsight, the Ocular Hypertension Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the increasing prevalent population, an increase in patient awareness, an improvement in diagnostic methods, and the launch of new therapies in the market.

As per a prevalence study by Lowth and Tidy (2015), Ocular Hypertension is estimated to affect 3–5% of individuals aged over 40, about one million people in England. The Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study found that the 'conversion rate' to glaucoma is 9% over 5 years in untreated patients, compared to 4.4% in treated individuals.

In the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of Ocular Hypertension were approximately 21,104,700+ cases in the 7MM. The US accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2022 which is anticipated to increase further by 2032.

Among EU4 and the UK, which accounted for approximately 8,258,000+ cases in 2022, Germany had the highest prevalence of Ocular Hypertension with approximately 2,154,400+ cases, while Spain had the least prevalence with 1,428,000+ cases in 2022. Japan with approximately 3,879,500+ cases in 2022 had the second-highest prevalence of Ocular Hypertension after the US in the 7MM.







Ocular Hypertension Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Ocular Hypertension pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Ocular Hypertension market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Ocular Hypertension drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Ocular Hypertension epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Ocular Hypertension epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology, Segmented as –



Total Ocular Hypertension Prevalent Cases

Ocular Hypertension Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence Cases

Ocular Hypertension Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence Ocular Hypertension Treated Cases

Ocular Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Ocular Hypertension market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Ocular Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Ocular Hypertension drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Ocular Hypertension pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Ocular Hypertension companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Ocular Hypertension Therapeutics Analysis

Ocular hypertension (OHT) is defined by IOP higher than 21 mm Hg, a normal optic nerve head (ONH) appearance, and a normal visual field. Ocular Hypertension can progress to glaucoma and may require treatment. Risk factors such as family history, increased cup-to-disc ratio, or reduced central corneal thickness (CCT) are related to an elevated risk for glaucoma development.

Currently, the market has been categorized based on different classes of therapies available in the market for the treatment of Ocular Hypertension. These include prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, sympathomimetic, and miotics.

The current market for Ocular Hypertension is squeezed by various generics like Travoprosta, Bimatoprosta, Maleato de timolol, Latanoprosta by EMS Pharmaceutical, brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate combination eyedrop by Sandoz, etc. which might impact the market scenario in future.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Ocular Hypertension. Currently, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes is leading the therapeutics market with its Ocular Hypertension drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

On February 8, 2024, Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX) announced the signature of an agreement granting Kowa Company, Ltd., a Japanese company with a global pharmaceutical business engaged in ground-breaking research, development and marketing, exclusive Japanese rights to develop and commercialize NCX 470, Nicox's nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

In September 2022, Omidenepag isopropyl, or DE-117, or EYBELIS, a topical ophthalmic solution, received approval in the US to treat elevated IOP in patients with glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension. It is a selective agonist for the prostanoid receptor, EP2, in contrast to the prostaglandin analogs (PGAs), a commonly prescribed class of medications that acts on an FP receptor. The product is already marketed in Japan as EYBELIS.

Ocular Hypertension Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Kubota Vision Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, Theratocular Biotek Co., Novotech Pty Limited, Metagone Biotech Inc., Future Medicine, Novartis, Chakshu Research Inc., Jenivision Inc., Mati Therapeutics Inc., QLT Inc., Santen Inc., AbbVie, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Corporation, Envisia Therapeutics, and others.

Emerging and Marketed Ocular Hypertension Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



NCX-470: Nicox

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio TO-O-1001: TheratOcular Biotek Co., Ltd.

And Many More

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Ocular Hypertension Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Ocular Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

5. Ocular Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

6. Ocular Hypertension Patient Journey

7. Ocular Hypertension Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Ocular Hypertension Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Ocular Hypertension Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Ocular Hypertension Treatment

11. Ocular Hypertension Marketed Therapies

12. Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Ocular Hypertension Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Ocular Hypertension Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Ocular Hypertension Companies Active in the Market

17. Ocular Hypertension Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Ocular Hypertension Market

19. Ocular Hypertension Market Drivers

20. Ocular Hypertension Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

