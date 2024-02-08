Tara Thomas Of Tara Thomas Agency Partners With Reign Of Unity And Its Affiliate NFL Alumni Partners As Official Public Relations Representative

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Atlanta, GA - February 8, 2024 - Tara Thomas, a prominent industry insider, talent broker, and influencer, has announced a strategic partnership with Reign Of Unity and its affiliate NFL Alumni Partners, serving as their official Public Relations representative. This collaboration enhances Tara's influential role in the entertainment sector and cements her agency's status as a leading force in public relations.

Reign Of Unity, under the guidance of Liffort Hobley (Director of Community Engagement), Lenward Bentley (CEO), and Beth Mikel (COO and CFO), has joined hands with Tara Thomas. This partnership aims to utilize Tara's vast network and expertise in the entertainment industry to further promote their initiatives and events.





Upcoming Event: Reign Of Unity's All Girls 7 on 7 Flag Football Day Camp

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024 | Time: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Community Center

This pioneering event marks the first all-female 7 on 7 Flag Football Day Camp during Super Bowl week. With 15 colleges introducing women's flag football programs, this day camp offers a unique opportunity for parents and students to engage with NFL and NCAA Coaches during a Q&A session, focusing on scholarship applications. Advance registration is mandatory due to limited spaces, open exclusively to middle and high school students.

Liffort Hobley expressed his enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to welcome Tara Thomas and her agency as our official Public Relations representative. Her extensive experience and proven track record make her the ideal partner to elevate awareness for our initiatives."

Tara Thomas shared her excitement about the collaboration, "Joining forces with Reign Of Unity and it's affiliate NFL Alumni Partners is a privilege. I am committed to promoting their significant work and believe that together, we can drive positive change in our communities."

About Tara Thomas

Over the years, Tara has collaborated with a diverse array of entertainment legends and rising stars, notably acting as the official publicist for Teddy Riley. Her portfolio includes work with JT Money, Johnathon Banks (Boxing Professional), Tammy Williams, DMX, King Harris, Keith Sweat, Jonathan Jennings, Roi Chip Anthony, among others. Additionally, Tara represents G Squared Events, one of the most globally prominent concert promotion companies in the world, known for its spectacular live shows, concerts and philanthropy.

For additional information, please visit:

Tara Thomas and the Tara Thomas Agency:

Reign Of Unity and the NFL Alumni Partners:

Media Contact

Company Name: Tara Thomas Agency

Contact Person: Tara Thomas

Email: Send Email

City: Atlanta

Country: United States

Website:

