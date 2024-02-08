Divine Beauty Bar Offers Free Wigs To Veterans Nationwide

(MENAFN- GetNews) Divine Beauty Bar provides free wigs to veterans nationwide, removing financial barriers and supporting those experiencing hair loss.







Divine Beauty Bar , a leading provider of hair prostheses, is proud to announce an initiative to support veterans experiencing hair loss. Recognizing the impact of hair loss on veterans' well-being, Divine Beauty Bar has launched a program to provide free wigs to service-connected veterans across the United States.

The Wigs for Veterans program offered by Divine Beauty Bar ensures accessibility and convenience for veterans by traveling to their locations nationwide. This service is open to both men and women, acknowledging the diverse needs of veterans experiencing hair loss.

Unlike traditional wigs, Divine Beauty Bar's program leverages benefits provided by the Veteran Affairs (VA) Hospital to cover the expenses associated with hair prostheses. Through this collaboration with the VA, Divine Beauty Bar aims to remove financial barriers and ensure that every veteran with hair loss can access the support they deserve.







Dezaree' Lusk, the founder of Divine Beauty Bar, brings a unique blend of expertise to the initiative. As a Licensed Cosmetologist with over 13 years of experience, a Certified Mastectomy Fitter, and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for over 8 years, Lusk is deeply committed to supporting individuals facing hair loss. Inspired by her grandfather, a Korean War Veteran who battled leukemia, Lusk founded Divine Beauty Bar to provide compassionate care for hair loss.

"I am honored to expand our services to veterans across the nation," says Dezaree' Lusk, founder of Divine Beauty Bar. "Our goal is to provide high-quality wigs and empower veterans to look and feel their best. Hair loss can impact one's confidence and sense of self, and our program aims to alleviate that burden for our nation's heroes."











In addition to offering wigs at no cost, Divine Beauty Bar is dedicated to educating stylists on accepting insurance and veteran benefits for cranial prostheses. By sharing their expertise, Divine Beauty Bar aims to increase access to non-surgical solutions for hair loss and bridge the gap between medical necessity and cosmetology.

With over 6 million people in the United States suffering from hair loss, Divine Beauty Bar's initiative addresses a critical need within the veteran community. By providing accessible and compassionate support, Divine Beauty Bar is honored to serve those who have served our country.

Users can visit the official website , for any media or commercial inquiries.

Follow Divine Beauty Bar on Social Media:

Instagram:

TikTok: @divinewigsforveterans

Facebook:

About Company:

Divine Beauty Bar is a leading provider of hair prostheses dedicated to supporting individuals facing hair loss with compassionate care and expertise. Founded by Dezaree Lusk, a licensed cosmetologist and certified mastectomy fitter, the company aims to empower veterans with accessible solutions for their hair loss needs.

Media Contact

Company Name: Divine Beauty Bar

Contact Person: Dezaree' Lusk

Email: Send Email

City: Houston

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website:

