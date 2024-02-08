John Terry The Black Belt Leader, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





John Terry discusses discovering purpose and persistence.

In this episode, John Terry emphasizes the importance of setting clear goals and priorities to maintain focus and achieve success. John explains that without well-defined goals, it becomes challenging to determine the necessary steps and track progress.

By having clear goals, individuals can have a clear direction and purpose, which helps in staying motivated and focused on tasks that lead to success. Additionally, the episode highlights the significance of prioritizing tasks and responsibilities. By understanding what needs to be done first and what can be addressed later, individuals can effectively manage their time and energy, avoid distractions, and stay on track toward achieving their goals.

John Terry also discusses the benefits of having a growth mindset and being open to learning and adapting. John explains that a growth mindset allows individuals to believe that their abilities and intelligence can be developed through dedication and hard work. This mindset encourages a love for learning and a willingness to take on challenges. By embracing a growth mindset, individuals become more resilient and better able to handle setbacks and failures.

He understands that setbacks are opportunities for growth and learning, rather than indications of their abilities. This mindset also fosters curiosity and a desire to improve oneself continuously. Additionally, having a growth mindset promotes a positive attitude towards feedback and criticism. Instead of viewing feedback as a personal attack, individuals with a growth mindset see it as a valuable tool for improvement. He actively seeks feedback and uses it to refine his skills and knowledge. Being open to learning and adapting is crucial in today's rapidly changing world.

The episode highlights that those who are willing to learn and adapt are more likely to succeed in their personal and professional lives. They can acquire new skills, stay relevant in their industries, and navigate through challenges and uncertainties. Furthermore, being open to learning and adapting allows individuals to expand their horizons and explore new opportunities. Their current knowledge or skills do not limit them but are willing to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new experiences. This flexibility and adaptability enable individuals to seize opportunities and thrive in a constantly evolving world.

John explained:“You go from purpose to persistence, and that's where the hard work begins. Once you discover your purpose, how do you fulfill that purpose? That's where you persist until you succeed. There's a price to pay if you want to get to the top of the mountain. And so, either you're going to pay that price or somebody else is going to pay that price.”

About John Terry



Dr. John is a 3-Time Martial Arts Hall of Fame inductee, 2-time Best-Selling Author, and international speaker, coach, and trainer committed to helping individuals and organizations become World-Class Masters of Who They Are and What They Do.

He is a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and was recently named as one of the Brainz 500 Global Leaders & Influencers of 2023.

