Jonathan Leonard, Founder Of Leonard Financial Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Market Risk

Jonathan Leonard discusses insights into market risk.

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:





Balancing risk and volatility is a crucial aspect of managing one's investments and financial portfolio. In a podcast episode featuring Jonathan Leonard, the founder of Leonard Financial Solutions, he emphasizes the importance of understanding and assessing an individual's risk tolerance when developing an investment strategy.

When working with new clients, Leonard begins by gauging their comfort level with risk. Some individuals may be more risk-averse and prefer greater protection from market volatility, while others may be willing to take on more risk for the potential of higher returns. Age also plays a role in determining risk tolerance, with older clients often seeking more stability in their investments as they approach retirement.

The goal is to strike a balance between protecting against volatility and not missing out on market opportunities. Leonard explains that it is essential to educate clients about their various options and the potential outcomes of different investment approaches. While younger individuals may have more flexibility to take on greater risks, older individuals need to consider adding protection to their portfolios to mitigate potential losses.

The analogy of standing in line at a grocery store is used to illustrate the fear of missing out on opportunities. Just as one might second-guess their choice of a checkout line, investors may feel tempted to chase the latest investment trend or sector that appears to be performing well.

Chasing investments can be detrimental as it often involves making impulsive decisions based on short-term market movements. This behavior can result in buying assets at inflated prices and selling them at a loss when the market corrects itself. It is crucial to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid succumbing to the allure of quick gains.

The key to balancing risk and volatility lies in finding a middle ground. This involves understanding a person's risk tolerance and investment goals, as well as considering the time horizon for financial objectives. While it is essential to protect against market volatility, it is equally important not to miss out on potential growth opportunities.

Jonathan explained:“There must be some sort of balance where we're protecting from volatility without being too conservative and missing all that market upside. I think a lot of it is just educating clients on their different options at that point.”

Jonathan also added:“I work with retirees and pre-retirees and specialize in the retirement planning process for them.”

About Jonathan Leonard

Jonathan founded Leonard Financial Solutions out of his strong desire to improve the lives of everyone he meets. For the majority of his career, Jonathan has worked for non-profit companies and in church ministry. Seeking a change of career while still passionate about helping people, Jonathan branched into the insurance and financial services industry to provide his clients with access to all of the best products available with holistic strategies to tie everything together into one comprehensive plan.

It is Jonathan's main focus to build his practice based off of honesty and integrity. He cares more about serving his client's best interests rather than making a“sale.” If you have an existing policy or plan that already suits your needs, Jonathan will always let you know that you are in good hands. He prides himself on ensuring every client he meets finds value in investing their time with him.

