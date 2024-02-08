“Nathan-Ism” Delves Into The Heart Of History At Perspectives On 75 Years Of The End Of The Nuremberg Trials

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a poignant intersection of art, history, and the human experience, the documentary "Nathan-ism" by Israeli-American filmmaker Elan Golod takes center stage at Courtroom 600 in Nuremberg. This gripping exploration unfolds the extraordinary journey of Nathan Hilu, a New Yorker with a Syrian-Jewish family background and a U.S. Army veteran who was assigned to suicide watch the masterminds of the Holocaust during the period of the Nuremberg trials.

Hilu, an obsessive artist for over 70 years, transforms his memories of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg into vivid sketches and drawings. The film navigates the intricate relationship between artist, work, and memory, providing a unique lens into historical facts. Following the screening, Axel Fischer, research associate at the Memorium Nuremberg Trials, will engage in a conversation with filmmaker Elan Golod, adding depth to the narrative.

Photo Courtesy: Ugly or Beautiful Films

This event marks the opening of the series "Perspectives on 75 years of the end of the Nuremberg Trials," inviting audiences to a profound reflection on the relevance of historical lessons in the pursuit of justice and human rights. "Nathan-ism" prompts a meaningful dialogue on the significance of collective memory in today's global context, weaving personal stories and historical events in the very courtroom where justice was once served.

Photo Courtesy: Ugly or Beautiful Films

SCREENING DETAILS:

Date:

February 13, 2024

Time: 19.00

Venue: Courtroom 600, Nuremberg (Memorium Nuremberg Trials)

Genre: Documentary – Art/History/Holocaust

Special Guests: Axel Fischer, Memorium Nuremberg Trials, in conversation with Filmmaker Elan Golod, director of Nathan-ism.

Venue Listing:

The documentary has already garnered acclaim, sweeping awards including the annual Yad Vashem Award for an outstanding Holocaust-related documentary, a shortlisting at the International Documentary Association awards as well as a prize from the Jewish Film Institute in the USA. Nathan-ism world premiered at the coveted Canadian Hot Docs Film Festival and went on to DOC NYC, Savannah, SF Jewish Film Festival, Docaviv, Hot Springs, Heartland, amongst many others.

"Nathan-ism" offers not only a narrative of historical significance but also a captivating study of the function of art as an archive. This is an opportunity to witness the convergence of personal stories and historical realities, urging us to confront the nature of memory.

Further Information:

About the Filmmaker:

After first being exposed to filmmaking during his military service in Israel, Elan has worked in the New York film industry as an editor on a wide range of projects and as a short-form documentary director. After being part of the editing team on Mike Birbiglia's film "Sleepwalk with Me" (Sundance, SXSW), Elan co-directed and edited the documentary short "Mike Birbiglia: How to Make What This Is". While working on“Nathan-ism”, he also co-edited Birbiglia's "Don't Think Twice" (SXSW, Tribeca) and Maya Zinshtein's documentary“'Til Kingdom Come” (DocAviv, IDFA).

With Nathan-ism, Elan Golod, has won San Francisco Jewish Institute's Albert & Judith Goldberg Award as well as Docaviv's Cinematic Excellence in Holocaust-related Documentary.

NATHAN-ISM: USA, 2023, 79 min. In English & German. Directed & Edited by Elan Golod; Producers: Melanie Vi Levy & Elan Golod; Executive Producer: Caryn Capotosto; Director of Photography: Jason Blevins; Animation: Héloïse Dorsan-Rachet & Hectah Arias; Original Score: Christopher Bowen; Editorial Consultant: Geoff Richman A.C.E; Story Consultant: Harry Vaughn; Featuring: Nathan Hilu, Eli Rosenbaum, Laura Kruger, Jeannie Rosenfeld, Megan Harris, Gustavo Stecher, Lori Miller. Ugly or Beautiful Films.

Media Contact

Company Name: RAKOOM

Email: Send Email

Phone: (323) 391-0959

Country: United States

Website:

