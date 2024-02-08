Label Free Podcast Explores The World Of Amazon Selling With Guest Leslie Hensell

(MENAFN- GetNews) In a groundbreaking episode of the Label Free Podcast, host Deanna Radulescu explores the dynamic world of Amazon selling alongside Leslie Hensell, co-founder of Riverbend Consulting and author of "The Amazon Incubator." Hensell shares her personal journey as a "mommypreneur," revealing how she turned to Amazon to support her family while caring for her son with autism. The episode delves into the challenges she faced and strategies for building a successful Amazon business.

A critical highlight of the discussion centers on the prevalent issue of costly Amazon selling workshops and courses that promise rapid success. Hensell underscores the importance of seeking reliable and affordable resources, advocating for books, online groups, and individual mentors who offer trustworthy guidance and support.

Listeners are treated to practical tips on commencing their Amazon selling journey, including insights into retail arbitrage, wholesale sourcing, and the innovative strategy of collaborating with local businesses to serve as their exclusive Amazon representative. Hensell underscores the significance of crafting a robust Amazon listing, optimizing keywords, and incorporating lifestyle photos and videos to elevate products in a fiercely competitive marketplace.

For those aspiring to dive deeper into the world of Amazon selling, Hensell has authored "The Amazon Incubator," a comprehensive guide providing a step-by-step blueprint for success on the platform. The book covers fundamental aspects such as business setup, goal-setting, and selecting the right selling approach.

Listeners are encouraged to connect with Leslie Hensell on various social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, to tap into her wealth of expertise and engage in discussions about small business and entrepreneurship or you can follow the link below:

The Label Free Podcast episode featuring Leslie Hensell is now available on major podcast platforms. To access the episode and glean invaluable insights into the intricacies of Amazon selling, visit the links below:

