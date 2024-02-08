Road Dog Coffee Debuts: Delivering Bold Flavors To The Logistics Industry

(MENAFN- GetNews) America's first coffee brand dedicated to truckers and logistics heroes

February 8, 2024 - Today marks the official launch of Road Dog Coffee Company, a bold new player in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) coffee market. Road Dog, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is an e-commerce enterprise offering an array of robust coffee blends founded by truckers and logistics professionals for everyday Americans nationwide. The company also introduces a unique coffee subscription service, delivering its rich flavors straight to consumers' doorsteps.

The company's founder, Spencer Squier, brings decades of experience in trucking and logistics, notably contributing to the growth of All State Express of Kernersville, NC. Road Dog Coffee is Squier's latest venture, combining his industry expertise with a passion for high-quality coffee. "It's time to brew a revolution," says Squier. "As America's first coffee company to focus on truckers and logistics professionals, we aim to honor the hardworking men and women who drive this country forward every day."

The company's standout blends, including Black Dog, Expedite, and Long Haul, are roasted to perfection in the USA from carefully-selected beans. "Our coffee embodies the spirit of the open road and the relentless energy of those who travel it," adds Squier. "Every sip of Road Dog acknowledges that the men and women of trucking and logistics know what it takes to power through the day."

Road Dog Coffee's subscription service adds a layer of convenience for its customers, ensuring a steady supply of their favorite brew. This service, coupled with the company's emphasis on quality and its unique market focus, positions Road Dog as a game-changer in the coffee industry.

Road Dog Coffee's subscription service adds a layer of convenience for its customers, ensuring a steady supply of their favorite brew. This service, coupled with the company's emphasis on quality and its unique market focus, positions Road Dog as a game-changer in the coffee industry.

As Squier concludes, "With Road Dog, we're creating a new narrative in the coffee world. Our blends are a celebration of the American spirit, and we're proud to be the brand that truckers and logistics professionals call their own."

