(MENAFN- GetNews) With gnawing awareness of the time she has left a ninety-year-old widow has one last wish...to save her beloved place in the panoramic Blue Ridge Mountains. Should she care what happens to it? Would members of her family fight as hard to keep it?

ELIZABETH'S MOUNTAIN

by

Lucille Guarino

A Dual Timeline Story That Turns Out To Be Two Romances In One Book

Elizabeth cannot resign herself to the fact that her scenic property in the Blue Ridge Mountains is being sought after for development when all she ever wanted was for it to stay in her family. Should she care what happens to it when she dies? Would members of her family fight as hard as her to keep it?

Meet Elizabeth. A feisty woman who has lived a long life of overcoming loss and hardship and finding love, transporting the reader to another era – her most poignant years between the ages of eighteen and twenty-two in the early fifties.



Also, meet Amanda. A thirty-four-year-old nurse practitioner and Elizabeth's granddaughter who has just ended an unhappy relationship and moves in with her grandmother in the mountains. Heartened by an exciting new relationship, Amanda examines her desires and intends not to repeat a history of foregoing her dream. She wants forever, but her unwillingness to compromise may mean losing out on a chance at true love.

Two strong, resilient women who share so much more than genetics, Elizabeth and Amanda's stories interweave and unwind and sometimes clash, capturing generations of change in their tales more similar than either could imagine.

Elizabeth's Mountain is a heartfelt, artfully crafted novel that tells the love stories of two related women from different eras, effortlessly immersing readers in the past and the present, with twists and turns to keep the reader engaged.

In Elizabeth's Mountain, Lucille Guarino explores the sensitivity and perception of past and current themes such as:



Post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD)

Grief and mourning the loss of loved ones

Prejudice and bias Organ transplantation

Author Guarino hopes that readers of Elizabeth's Mountain will come away with not only a sense of place but of familial importance and connection, charming them with multigenerational romances. Two distinct woman's voices capture generations of change, each a champion in their own story. Her characters have been her greatest motivation to write more.

While Guarino writes mostly fiction, she also likes memoirs. Her focus is and always will be to portray her characters with depth and honesty, their struggles and hardships resonating with all of us. Years ago, she self-published a novel as a tribute to her mother, and getting it into print before she passed was her goal. Her objective for what she considers her debut novel, Elizabeth's Mountain, is to market and promote it in all the best ways possible to achieve literary success and recognition and to be able to offer assistance and inspiration to other aspiring authors. Her passion for writing, while only recently revealed, has been an ongoing one spanning many years. She is humbled by the aspects of the publishing journey. Every phase of it has been and continues to be an extraordinary and rewarding learning experience, heartening her to continue writing novels.

Another contemporary novel about a strong female protagonist is due to launch in February of 2025, to which she hopes to have a sequel. She has worked hard to get where she is, but knows she can work even harder, and never stop learning. She hopes to be able to pass on what she has learned and the knowledge she's garnered to others who also want to share their writing and stories with others. It's never too late to master one's craft. Never too late to fulfill a dream.

For more information on Lucille Guarino, visit Lucille's website at .

Copies of Elizabeth's Mountain are available at all major booksellers.

