“Gigglet The Happy Little Piglet Goes To School” Receives Literary Titan Gold Book Award

(MENAFN- GetNews) A.M. Berkowitz's children's book, "Gigglet the Happy Little Piglet Goes to School," has received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and is quickly becoming a favorite among young readers. The book, praised for its charming narrative and educational value, invites readers to join Gigglet's joy-filled school-day adventures.

It's official! A.M. Berkowitz's delightful children's book, "Gigglet the Happy Little Piglet Goes to School," has been honored with the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award, solidifying its status as a must-read for children everywhere. This enchanting story has not only captured the hearts of young readers but has also rapidly become a sensation, making Gigglet the most beloved piggy!

In this charming tale, readers are invited to join Gigglet as she embarks on her school adventure. With a promise of endless giggles, the book is a whirlwind of fun and learning. A.M. Berkowitz, an inspired screenwriter and children's book author, skillfully keeps wonderment and imagination alive, creating a world that young readers eagerly embrace.

“Gigglet The Happy Little Piglet Goes to School is a delightful journey into the world of Gigglet,” says Literary Titan.“Author A.M. Berkowitz has crafted a narrative that exudes charm and positivity, capturing the essence of Gigglet's enjoyable experiences at school. The book stands out for its simplicity, perfect for beginning readers. The rhyming words introduce children to the concept of rhyme through easy-to-understand language, enhancing their reading skills.” The Literary Titan review praises the book's educational elements and captivating illustrations, likening them to watching an animated cartoon.“The visual appeal adds depth to the storytelling, making it a more engaging experience for the reader,” the review adds.

"Gigglet The Happy Little Piglet Goes to School" is part of a series that continues to grow, with a third book scheduled for release in 2024."Ladybug Kisses - Besos De Mariquita," her first children's book, paved the way for the enchanting Gigglet series.

With the launch of her new website, ambkidsbooks , Berkowitz invites everyone to "Get their giggle on" and explore the magical world of Gigglet. As Gigglet continues to spread joy and laughter, A.M. Berkowitz remains dedicated to creating stories that ignite the imagination and celebrate the innocence of childhood.

"Gigglet The Happy Little Piglet Goes to School” and the companion activity and coloring book are available on Amazon . Don't miss the chance to join Gigglet on her delightful school adventure.

About the Book

This heartwarming tale invites young readers on a joyous journey through a day in Gigglet's life at school. Filled with giggles, gaggles, and charming rhymes, this book is a treasure trove of fun and learning. As Gigglet hops from playing to learning and even to taking naps, she brings a world of wonder and excitement to the simple joys of school life. Perfect for beginning readers and children who love a good giggle, this book is an invitation to celebrate the magic of childhood and the adventures that come with learning and growing.

About the Author

A.M. Berkowitz, a screenwriter and children's book author, has rapidly emerged as a cherished voice in children's literature, known for her ability to weave tales that capture the hearts of young readers. Born in Kansas and having lived across the United States, Berkowitz's diverse experiences enrich her storytelling, bringing a unique blend of creativity and relatability to her work. Since beginning her writing journey in 2018, she has dedicated herself to fostering a love for reading and imagination in children. Residing in Las Vegas, Berkowitz's writing is not just a career but a passion project aimed at keeping the wonderment of childhood alive. Her first children's book, "Ladybug Kisses - Besos De Mariquita," laid the foundation for her enchanting style, which continues to shine in her acclaimed "Gigglet the Happy Little Piglet" series. Berkowitz's commitment to crafting engaging, heartwarming stories that spark joy and curiosity in young minds has made her a beloved author among children and parents alike.

Media Contact

Company Name: Literary Titan

Contact Person: A.M. Berkowitz

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

