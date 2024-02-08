(MENAFN- GetNews) Reverse osmosis filtration technology removes up to 99.9% of contaminants in water

Drinking water is a basic necessity of life, yet millions of Americans are struggling to access clean and safe drinking water. The drinking water crisis in America has been making headlines for years, with incidents like the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, and the recent water service outage in Jackson, Mississippi, bringing the issue to the forefront.

The scope of the problem is vast, with different regions of the country facing different challenges. Aging infrastructure, pollution, and climate change are some of the factors that have contributed to the drinking water crisis in America.

NU Aqua is a company that is working to combat the drinking water crisis in America. The company's mission is to provide clean and safe drinking water to everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status. NU Aqua's innovative water filtration technologies are at the forefront of this mission.

NU Aqua's line of Reverse Osmosis Systems is the most effective way of removing up to 99.9% of all contaminants from water. It is the same technology that water bottling companies use to filter their water. It effectively removes contaminants such as vinyl chloride, which is what contaminated the water sources as a result of the train derailment in East Palestine Ohio. NU Aqua RO filters are also highly effective at removing Forever Chemicals (PFAS). This is welcome news after a recent study from the US Geological Survey, found that nearly half of US tap water is contaminated with these Forever Chemicals.

The drinking water crisis in America is a serious issue that requires urgent attention. It will take years, likely decades to fix our aging water infrastructure and reverse the effects of pollution and climate change. But until then, Americans can protect themselves and their families with reverse osmosis water filtration technologies like those offered by NU Aqua.

